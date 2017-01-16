DPS trooper released from hospital after ambush on I-10

A trooper is expected to recover after being "ambushed" by a man. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - DPS Col. Frank Milstead said Trooper Edward Andersson has been released from the hospital. The trooper was ambushed, shot and assaulted while responding to 911 calls along I-10 near Tonopah last week.

Milstead credited a good Samaritan with saving Andersson's life last week. The good Samaritan believes “God put him there that morning to save Anderson’s life," Milstead said on Monday.

DPS said the good Samaritan first incapacitated the suspect with two shots. He later killed the suspect with a shot to the head when the suspect tried to attack the trooper again.

Milstead said the good Samaritan, who has not been identified, is trying to reconcile what happened early Thursday morning.

"It’s difficult to take a life, even when you know it’s the right thing to do," said Milstead.

The good Samaritan doesn't have any military or law enforcement experience, according to Milstead, but does practice shooting a few times a year with people he knows with such experience.

DPS also released the names of the suspect and the woman with him who died in a single-car rollover crash. Authorities believe the couple was likely impaired the night of the accident.

The suspect was 37-year-old Leonard Penuelas-Escobar, a Mexican national who was in the United States illegally. He was driving the car involved in the rollover that killed 23-year-old Vanessa Monique Lopez-Ruiz.

Escobar is believed to have been a federal police officer in Mexico in 2007, and previously attempted to cross into the U.S., according to DPS.

Lopez-Ruiz was born and raised in Phoenix. DPS said there are multiple warrants out for her arrest. Escobar has no criminal history.

The pair recently moved to Salome after the suspect was evicted from an apartment in Glendale.

DPS said a number of 911 calls brought Andersson to the scene that night. The first call came at 4:21 a.m. when a man reported another man in the roadway who had fired at his car, causing it to lose power.

After that, a number of calls followed, reporting a man with a gun, a man moving a body out of the roadway and a rollover collision.

