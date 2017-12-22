DPS Trooper arrested, accused of theft after flashbang grenades found in home

John Petculescu booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of their own was arrested and booked Thursday for theft and misconduct involving weapons.

According to DPS, an investigation was launched after the department was provided information "containing serious allegations against a department employee."

The trooper, John Petculescu, served 18 years with the department and eight with the department's firearms training unit, according to DPS.

According to court paperwork, Petculescu's wife reported to a DPS trooper that she felt her husband had "misappropriated DPS ammunition and firearms." That DPS trooper took the information to the department.

When interviewed by the department, Petculescu's wife said she felt this way because of the "volume and multiple calibers of the ammunition her husband had stored in their garage." She did not, however, know if the ammunition or firearms were stolen, according to court documents.

Petculescu's wife, court documents said, gave permission to allow detectives to search her New River home, garage and a weapon safe. The search took place Tuesday.

According to court paperwork, detectives found several thousand rounds of ammunition. Some of the ammunition discovered was the same type and manufacturer of ammunition used by DPS now and in the past.

Detectives continued the search Wednesday discovering eight flashbang grenades in the garage that were seen in pictures investigators took the previous night's search.

According to court paperwork, detectives later learned the grenades had been shipped to DPS to hold for a Combined Tactical System (CTS) instructor for a class taught in February of 2011. CTS confirmed to investigators the shipment of grenades was intended for the 2011 class.

The instructor of the class was interviewed by investigators, according to court docs, and said munitions not used in the class are turned over to the host agency, in this case DPS, and become that agency's property after being properly cataloged and inventoried as required by law.

According to court paperwork, DPS records showed the grenades were never cataloged or inventoried and a search of the class roster showed Petculescu was a student in the class.

Both Petculescu's current supervisor and his supervisor at the time told investigators there was no authorized reason or justification for Petculescu having and storing the grenades at his home, court docs showed.

He was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail Thursday night on eight counts each of theft and misconduct involving weapons, DPS said.

According to DPS, Petculescu was administratively suspended.

