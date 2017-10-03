DPS looking for 14-year-old homicide suspect near Show Low

Joshua Cade Richardson. (Photo: Arizona DPS)

CONCHO, Ariz. - A 14-year-old boy is the lead suspect in a burglary-turned-homicide out of northern Arizona.

The Apache County Sheriff's Office found a dead body in a Concho home when responding to a burglary call Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

After some investigation, DPS officials said in a release Tuesday evening that the suspect is Joshua Cade Richardson, 14. He's described as a 5-foot-6, 135-pound white male with short brown hair and blue eyes.

DPS said he was last seen in the Show Low Pines Estates area with a gray hoodie, blue jeans and brown American Eagle dress shoes. Authorities also said he has acne and a road rash-type scar on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call DPS at 877-272-8329 or submit a tip here. You can also text "ACT," plus the information you want to provide to 274637, referencing Apache County.

Authorities did not say what led them to Richardson as a suspect or give any description of the scene as of Tuesday night.

