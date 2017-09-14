DPS identifies man killed in Arizona shootout, suspect who was arrested

Marcos Ricardo Ruiz-Zazueta (left) and Rodolfo Ballardo (right) (Photo: DPS)

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. (AP) - A man killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Arizona has been identified as being from California.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the man was 34-year-old Rodolfo Ballardo of Wasco, a Central Valley farming community.

The DPS says Ballard fired at a state trooper during an Interstate 10 traffic stop, led officers on a chase, hijacked a tractor-trailer and shot at U.S. Border Patrol agents before the fatal shootout in Quartzsite with officers from three agencies.

The DPS says 43-year-old Mexican national Marcos Ricardo Ruiz-Zazueta was driving the car in which Ballardo was a passenger and has been arrested on suspicion of drug offenses in addition to felony murder in Ballardo's death.

It's not immediately known whether Ruiz-Zazueta has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

