DPS: 16-year-old girl being sold for sex rescued by Arizona trooper

Rasheen Lamonte Adams and Chicha Nakita Harris booking photos. (Photos: MCSO)

PHOENIX - During a traffic stop, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper rescued a 16-year-old girl who was being sold for sex, officials said.

According to DPS officials, the northern Arizona trooper stopped a vehicle on Jan. 11 on northbound US 93 near Kingman. Inside the vehicle was a man, woman and a teen girl, later identified as being 16 years old.

The trooper, Jonathan Otto, said Thursday that the vehicle had been traveling at a high-rate of speed.

When he approached the vehicle, Otto said he was met with an overwhelming smell of perfume, which later subsided to reveal a smell of marijuana, and a passenger wearing lingerie.

"That was something I've never encountered on a regular traffic stop before," he said.

During a search of the vehicle, Otto said he noticed signs of possible sex trafficking.

Noticing the teen was malnourished, Otto later learned that she was a runaway from California and had been missing since November.

"She had come from a poverty-stricken life, and this was a way to make quick money," Otto said. "She was trying to get away from her impoverished life. I'm just glad I was able to intercept her."

An investigation determined that the teen was taken from California, trafficked in Arizona and was on her way to be trafficked in Las Vegas before being rescued, DPS officials said.

"I believe she got into the prostitution world when she was 15, last year," Otto said. "She had gone missing from San Diego in November. At that time, I believe these two adults from Vegas had gone out to California and picked her up and took her back to Las Vegas."

Chicha Harris and Rasheen Adams, both 22, were arrested and, according to DPS, will be charged with custodial interference, sex trafficking of a minor and vehicle theft.

"The arrests made on January 11, 2017, are the result of an experienced trooper utilizing advanced training in the Interdiction for the Protection of Children and criminal interdiction techniques," Assistant AZDPS Director Lt. Col. Ken Hunter said in a release. "In this case, our trooper rescued a juvenile victim from continued exploitation and abuse in three states."

Otto said he was "very proud" of this stop.

"It's something you don't encounter all of the time in traffic patrol," he said. "I know a lot of people think we just make speeding tickets and enforce the traffic laws, but there's a lot more that we can get into."

Otto said the girl is now back in California and added that others who find themselves in a similar situation should seek help.

"If you're around law enforcement or someone that can give you help, speak up," Otto said. "We're out there trying to help whoever we can that needs it."

VIDEO: Trooper speaks on rescuing teen from trafficking

