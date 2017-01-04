DPS: 117 unbuckled fatalities on Arizona highways in 2016

A woman plugging in her seat belt. (Photo: zhudifeng via Thinkstock)

We hear about it all the time: Drivers and passengers who are killed in crashes because they did not wear a seatbelt.

In 2016, 117 unbuckled people were killed on Arizona highways.

"There is a percentage of people that just will not buckle up," said Arizona DPS Col. Frank Milstead.

Milstead posted on Twitter Tuesday that 313 people had died on Arizona highways in 2016, and 37 percent of those people were not wearing seat belts.

Sobering news, 313 fatalities on AZ hwys in 2016. 37% failed to buckle up. Quick math 117 maybe here to see 2017 with the click of a belt. — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) January 3, 2017

Milstead said that adds up to roughly the capacity of a 747 airplane, saying if a plane crashed, it'd get more attention.

"When they happen one or two or three at a time, it's not nearly as provocative," Milstead said.

Milstead gave a couple possible reasons why people don't buckle up: An old rumor of people being injured by seat belts, or people unwilling to be bothered to secure their belts.

He also pointed out that when someone dies, it's not just that their own life ended; those who knew and loved them see their lives changed forever, and troopers are affected by seeing the deaths.

So next time you're wondering if it's worth the hassle to buckle up, remember it's not just your responsibility to yourself.

