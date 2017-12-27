Dozens attend memorial service for slain Flagstaff police officer

A woman and girl at a memorial for fallen Flagstaff police officer Tyler Stewart on Dec. 27, 2017, the third anniversary of Stewart's death. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A marble memorial engraved with 24-year-old Flagstaff police officer Tyler Stewart's name and photo sits on the corner of West Clay Avenue and South Globe Street, the same place he was shot and killed on Dec. 27, 2014.

Stewart was talking to 28-year-old Robert Smith, who was accused of breaking a few of his girlfriend's things in her apartment the day before, when he asked if he could check him for weapons.

While Stewart checked for weapons, Smith pulled out a revolver and shot him multiple times. Smith later shot himself.

On Wednesday, family, friends and members of the community came together to pay their respects and remember Stewart.

"This means the world to me," said Stewart's father, Frank. "Some never even met him but they show up here year after year."

Frank describes his son as being laid-back with a passion for singing and a distinct love for his job.

"At the end of his life, he was really fulfilled," said Stewart. "It was great to see my son that happy."

Tyler grew up around law enforcement but never told his father that he wanted to be a police officer until he graduated from college.

"He graduated from college and then he came home and decided once he met all these guys and decided he wanted to be one of them," Frank said.

He was on the job less than one year when he was killed.

"He'd been on his own for four months," said Stewart. "He sure had a good time."

Frank Stewart says he hopes that future Flagstaff police officers will remember how much Tyler loved his job and it inspires them to do the same.

"What I really hope is that these young guys who come to Flag P.D. realize what a great agency it is and it really is a place you should stay," he said. "I hope they remember him. That he loved his job that much and they would love it that way too."

