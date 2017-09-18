Don't forget to watch Arizona's own Evie Clair on AGT finals

Evie Clair, a 13-year-old from Florence, Arizona, performs on America's Got Talent. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Clear your schedule for Tuesday night.

Arizona's Evie Clair will be performing on the America's Got Talent finals and fans across the Grand Canyon state can't wait to cheer her on.

Clair has been winning over audiences after her emotional story was revealed to the AGT judges.

The 13-year-old from Florence had been singing for her father, who was fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Unfortunately, her father passed away earlier this month after he was taken off life support, which was just days before Evie was set to compete in the finals.

After Simon Cowell gave Evie the option to return for finals or come back next season, Evie decided to compete, according to her mom's blog entry on Sunday.

On Monday, Clair posted a photo on Facebook of her doing live spots for NBC at Universal Studios ad wrote it "was good to be back in LA."

Fans can watch Clair's performance on the AGT finals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 12 News.

Here are some of Clair's past performances to watch in the meantime.

