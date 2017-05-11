Domes in Casa Grande must be torn down, Pinal County says

The Domes near Casa Grande, Arizona, May 2, 2012. (Photo: monsta's Ink/Flickr)

The owner of the "Casa Grande Domes" must tear them down for safety reasons, Pinal County officials told Dan Peer again Tuesday.

The four Casa Grande Domes are unsafe, and manager Dan Peer must have them demolished, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.

The four domes, on Thornton Road south of Casa Grande, were built in 1982 for a business that never took off, the Dispatch reports.

READ: 'Space capsule' appears near Casa Grande

The domes have appeared on the TV show Ghost Adventures. In October, the county denied a permit for a medical marijuana festival at the site.

In December, part of one of the domes collapsed. Since then, Pinal County ordered the demolition. Peer missed the county's deadline, and is currently also on the hook for a $5,000 fine.

BONUS: Could a 'Disney World'-style resort be coming to Casa Grande?

Peer has 20 days to appeal, and told the Dispatch he plans on appealing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV