Dog found 3 months after being lost on Mt. Lemmon

Prim the dog. (Photo: KVOA)

A missing dog, last seen three months ago on Mount Lemmon, has been found safe.

The dog, named Prim, is a foster that got loose during a hike with her newly adopted family in October.

Prim’s original foster parent, Margaret Burk, is a volunteer with the Arizona Border Collie Rescue Association. She took Prim in when she was first found as a stray in Spring 2016, and helped lead the search to find her when she went missing.

“I started a group on Facebook to let people know about Prim,” she said. “Really all we could do was pray. I mean, prayers went up all over the country. [There were] hundreds of people praying for her protection.”

Three months went by with no news. But there was a breakthrough earlier this month, when the Arizona Border Collie Rescue Association got a call from a woman in San Manuel, Arizona.

“Lo and behold, [Prim] found a ranch near San Manuel. She picked wisely,” said Burk. “She picked an eighty-one year old woman who has rescued many other dogs.”

That woman, named Carly, found the rescue group’s number on Prim’s collar after she showed up on her property -- more than 30 miles away from where she first went missing.

It took days to lure the hungry and tired dog into her home, but Carly finally got hold of her this past weekend.

Burk traveled to San Manuel to reunite with Prim. The dog was a little thin after the long journey, but doctors say she will be OK.

“Lord only knows what she ate and what she saw, mountain lions and coyotes,” said Burk. “I want people to know just to not ever give up. I'm filled with such a great deal of gratitude right now.”

KVOA