Disguised van busted by K9 at immigration check point, CBP says

K9 detects 400lbs of drugs at Ajo immigration check point on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TUCSON – About $200,000 worth of marijuana was seized an immigration check point inside a disguised utility van Wednesday.

The Ajo Station Border Patrol agents and a K-9 seized a little under 400 pounds of marijuana, inside a vehicle disguised to look like a cable company utility van, Customs and Border Protection said.

Cloned van busted at Ajo immigration check point on Wed., July 26, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

It happened at the immigration check point at State Route 85 North. The canine detected the drugs and alerted the agents.

Packs of marijuana was in the back of the vehicle inside numerous blocks of wrapped in brown cellophane tape, CBP said.

The driver was a 39-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested and faces charges for narcotic smuggling.

