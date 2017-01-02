Did an Arizona congressman praise the Russian election hack?

U.S. Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) testifies during a hearing before the Energy and Power Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee May 31, 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo:Alex Wong/Getty Images)

An Arizona congressman is raising some eyebrows for comments he made over the weekend.

Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.), who represents the eighth congressional district in Arizona, appeared to defend Russia for its attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

He's been an outspoken critic of Russia in the past, calling President Vladimir Putin a "KGB thug" and slamming Russia for its invasion of Crimea.

But he defended Russia -- or at least gave it the benefit of the doubt -- for hacking the Democratic National Committee's email, saying nobody knows for sure what Russia's involvement was.

"If Russia succeeded in giving the American people information that was accurate," he told MSNBC, "then they merely did what the media should have done."

12 News' Joe Dana spoke to Franks Monday about the comment.

"I wish everyone could have heard the entire segment, but -- and I could have said it more elegantly -- but the comment had nothing to do with potential hacking that Russia might have done," he said. "If Russia did anything to compromise any of our systems, it should be met with a definitive response on our part."

Franks serves on the House armed services committee and said he's waiting to be briefed on the hacking.

