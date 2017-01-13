Delays expected for traffic returning from northern Arizona snow-play areas

(Photo: Thinkstock)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Traffic delays are expected along U.S. 180 near Flagstaff over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend as people leave snow-play locations to return to the northern Arizona city.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises people visiting slow-play areas to be prepared for traffic backlogs that'll grow as the day goes on.

The department suggests taking winter coats, blankets and a fully charged cellphone with charger and plenty of fuel.

ADOT also says it's dangerous to park along highways to play in snow, and Coconino National Forest officials say crowding of parking lots at snow-play areas can create hazardous conditions by slowing emergency crews responding to injuries.

