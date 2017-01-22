Daisy Mountain Firefighter killed in off-duty altercation

Luke Jones (Photo: Daisy Mountain Fire Department)

PHOENIX -- The Daisy Mountain Fire Department says an off-duty firefighter was killed during an altercation Saturday night.

The Fire Department spokesperson Division Chief Daniel Jarrett says 37-year-old Luke Jones was taken to the hospital after the altercation and pronounced dead a short time later.

He goes on to say the focus of the department is meeting the needs of Jones’ family.

The Phoenix Police Department says Jones was at the hospital being treated for critical injuries when they were called.

Investigators said the assault happened at a night club near 21st and Peoria avenues.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Howard says they are investigating this attack as a homicide.

Jones leaves behind a wife and a daughter. He was a 12-year veteran of the Daisy Mountain Fire District.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-641 or Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O.

A statement from the Fire Chief:

Today the Daisy Mountain Fire Department is coming together to mourn the loss of one of our own, Firefighter Paramedic Luke Jones. He was a twelve-year veteran that leaves behind a wife and daughter. The information we have at this time is limited. We do know that the circumstances of his death are currently under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department. We are very humbled and thankful for the out pouring of support, well wishes, and prayers from the community and the public safety family. As information becomes available we will pass that along as soon as possible. On behalf of Luke’s immediate and fire department family, we ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers. Especially for those who still must respond to emergency’s while grieving for our loss.

Although we are grieving Luke’s loss, Luke would want us to continue to serve the public as faithfully as he did for twelve years.

