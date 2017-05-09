Crews install final panel in effort to replace 'outdated' border fencing

Final fence panel being installed near Arizona's Naco Port of Entry. (Photo: U.S. Customes and Border Protection)

NACO, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said construction crews have finished replacement efforts on an estimated 7.5 miles of “outdated” border fencing along the U.S-Mexico border near Arizona’s Naco Port of Entry.

Official said crews installed the final fence panel early Tuesday.

According to a release, the plans to replace the fencing started four years ago with funding being approved last year.

“The replacement fence creates greater impedance to illegal crossings, and improves situational awareness of illicit activities along the immediate border,” officials said in a release.

According to a release, nearly 210 miles of the total 262 miles linear border miles patrolled by Tucson Border Patrol agents now have some kind of barrier.

The overall project, according to release, including replacement fencing, road improvements, and improvements to low water crossings, is expected to be completed in June.

© 2017 KPNX-TV