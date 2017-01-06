Court denies state's motion to dismiss Merritt's civil lawsuit

Leslie Merritt Jr. leaves jail, April 19, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Leslie Merritt Jr.'s civil lawsuit against the state of Arizona will move forward after Superior Court Judge David Gass denied the state's motion to dismiss Merritt's complaint.

In his denial of the dismissal, Gass also ordered the state to respond to the lawsuit.

Merritt filed his lawsuit in September for false arrest and malicious prosecution. He was jailed for seven months as the suspected freeway shooter.

Originally charged with four of the 11 shootings that terrorized the Valley in the summer of 2015, the charges were dismissed and Merritt was released in April 2016.

The state filed its motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Oct. 27.

Gass ruled Wednesday that Merritt's lawsuit provided "sufficient 'well-pled' facts." However, he denied Merritt's request for attorney fees and costs associated with the motion to dismiss, writing that any award would come in the final resolution of the compliant.

