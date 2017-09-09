County shelters extend free adoptions, more than 400 animals were adopted in 1 week

Teddy, Lola and Tiny while at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control. (Photo: File photo / MCACC)

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has extended a free adoption to special to both the west and east Valley locations through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Dogs, 6 months or older, are up for adoption at no cost in MCACC's effort to clear its crowded shelters.

Last week, MCACC said there were 750 animals, 700 of which were dogs, at the west Phoenix location. The shelter should only house 350 animals at a time, the shelter officials said.

After asking the public to help find forever homes for the animals, more than 400 animals were adopted since Saturday. MCACC said they want the number of animals at its shelters to get "lower and lower," while announcing the free adoption special has been extended.

There are still 503 dogs at the west Phoenix location, MCACC said.

The MCACC west Phoenix shelter is located on 27th Avenue and Durango Street, and the east Valley location is on Rio Salado Parkway and Price Road.

