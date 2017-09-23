County affirms: Casa Grande Domes must be demolished

The Domes near Casa Grande, Arizona, May 2, 2012. (Photo: monsta's Ink/Flickr)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - County officials have ordered the demolition of dilapidated dome-like structures in Casa Grande that have attracted attention over the years, including being featured on a television show called "Ghost Adventures."

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the Pinal County Board of Supervisors affirmed Wednesday a hearing officer's findings that the structures known as the Casa Grande Domes are a safety hazard and must be demolished.

Manager of Simplicity Communications and manager of the domes Dan Peer appealed to the supervisors to allow the domes to stand and said the onus to show the domes are unsafe was on the county. Peer asked the county to hire a structural engineer to determine whether the concrete structures were a danger.

