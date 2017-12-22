Could our prickly pear cactus save the world?

A prickly pear cactus (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A book co-authored by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization says due to global warming, prickly pear cactus may become a large food source around the world.

The book cites the prickly pear cactus as a good substitute for crops that may be unable to grow due to increasing temperatures in certain parts of the world.

The prickly pear, however, is very drought-resistant and very easy to cultivate.

And, experts say, almost every part of the prickly pear cactus is edible.

"They are adapted to survive with low amounts of water," Paul Puente with the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix said. "They're able to store the water in the tissue."

In Mexico, Puente estimate there are 10 million acres of prickly pear cactus being used for agricultural purposes.

But in Latin American cuisine, the prickly pear, called nopal, is not as popular north of the border.

"Eventually it's going to be about the only foods we're going to have," Chef Julio Mata of Barrio Queen restaurant in Scottsdale said.

Barrio Queen serves nopal cooked in tacos, but Mata said it can also be a salad.

Still, Mata said it's tough to convince people to eat a cactus.

"You see it on the side of the road, you don't think about, OK you can eat this," Mata said.

