PHOENIX - The big decision is stemming from a house committee kickstarting the conversation to kick photo-speed and red-light enforcement to the curb in the Grand Canyon State.

There have been many attempts to put the brakes on photo radar and red-light cameras in the legislature, but no luck there yet.

This time, Arizona could see a new vote change lanes on the issue. Republican Rep. Travis Grantham wants state law amended.

This would prohibit the use of the devices in Arizona. Lawmakers did have some success in 2016, by restricting photo radar use on state highways.

In the past, the issue is seen by some as a constitutional violation or not fair to drivers.

House Bill 2525 will have a hearing in the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

