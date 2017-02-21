Could a 'Disney World'-style resort be coming to Casa Grande?

Figure shows the proposed Dreamport Villiage plan mapped out near the I-8 and I-10 junction in Casa Grande. (Photo: Screenshot via documents submitted to City of Casa Grande)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A new development project currently under review by the City of Casa Grande could bring a destination resort "best compared to that of the Disney World Resort" to Arizona.

Dreamport Villages, a proposed development project by Florida-based The Block Sports Company, is being called a multifaceted, 1,500-plus-acre "global destination project" in Casa Grande.

"The Block Sports Company is thrilled to be a part of bringing a world class entertainment and lifestyle project to Pinal County," the plan reads. "We believe we are at the same point today in Casa Grande as was Orlando 50 years ago when Walt Disney first envisioned Disney World."

The plan says Casa Grande, however, is better equipped for a project like this than Orlando was for Disney. For starters, the development site is located near two separate major freeways, just off the Interstate 8-Interstate 10 interchange, putting it within an hour's drive of two of Arizona's major cities, Phoenix and Tucson.

The plan also says Dreamport Villages will have the ability to evolve in an ever-changing market of technology, unlike Disney World when it was initially built.

"What took Disney to accomplish in 50 years, could be accomplished in Pinal County in as little as 1/4 the time," the plan says.

A storyboard of the project submitted to the city says "Phase I" will include several different types of amenities, including an extreme sports park, wildlife park and rides, water park, restaurants, shops and offices.

The full-scale development of the project is estimated to take years to finish with a price tag in the billions and annual visitors projected to be in the millions, according to initial plans.

The development is also projected to bring thousands of jobs to Arizona with over 5,000 directly and indirectly coming from Phase I.

A spokeswoman for the city confirmed Tuesday that the Planned Area Development application for the development has been submitted to the city.

The PAD documents are scheduled for a public hearing at a Casa Grande Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on March 2.

