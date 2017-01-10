Cottonwood child abuse victim linked to missing baby case in Florida

Khadija Greer-Simkins booking photo. (Photo: Cottonwood Police Department)

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Cottonwood police say a 10-month-old child abuse victim was listed as a missing and endangered child out of Tampa, Florida.

The child's mother, 19-year-old Khadija Greer-Simkins, was arrested for aggravated assault of a minor, child abuse and endangerment after being caught on cellphone video shaking her baby "vigorously" on a street corner in Cottonwood.

According to police reports, the video depicted the baby being held only by the head while Greer-Simkins shook the child.

Witnesses also reported seeing Greer-Simkins poking the baby in the eyes.

Greer-Simkins was taken into custody and the baby, who Cottonwood police said did not appear to suffer any serious injuries, was placed with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

It was later discovered during an investigation that the baby was linked to a missing child case in Florida.

According to Florida officials, the baby had been previously taken from Greer-Simkins and placed into foster care for unknown reasons.

She, along with the baby's father, took the baby during a supervised visit and fled the state.

Cottonwood police said in a release that due to a "miscommunication in reporting procedures" the missing status of the baby was not immediately known to arresting officers.

According to a release, Cottonwood police had met with Greer-Simkins six times since October 2016 over reports of her panhandling on the same street corner while holding the baby.

But in all prior incidents, the baby was "found to be safe and in good health."

Officials in Florida are currently working on bringing the child back to the state to be placed in foster care.

There are currently no known charges pending out of Florida for Greer-Simkins or the baby's father, according to Cottonwood police.

(© 2017 KPNX)