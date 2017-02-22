Cops: Arizona caregiver took $190K from elderly woman

Christina Rodriguez. (Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - A caregiver is accused of stealing nearly $190,000 from an elderly Sedona woman over a three-year span.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 42-year-old Christina Rodriguez from the Village of Oak Creek was booked into a Camp Verde jail on suspicion of theft, fraudulent schemes, credit card fraud, identity theft and unlawful use of power of attorney.

Sheriff's officials say they were contacted last month by a family member of the 89-year-old Sedona woman who is legally blind.

They say a review of bank records and receipts showed almost $190,000 in unauthorized charges by Rodriguez on the victim's credit card accounts between January 2014 and December 2016.

Sheriff's officials served a search warrant at Rodriguez's home and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen property including cash and high-end cameras and computers.

