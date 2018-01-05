Construction crew unearths stolen military explosives in Pine

According to ATF, the recovered items included 80 blocks of military C4 explosive, nine Claymore antipersonnel mines with firing devices and one roll of military detonating cord. (Photo: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

PINE, Ariz. - Authorities are offering a reward for information after a construction crew unearthed stolen military explosives while clearing land in a rural area of Pine in October.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the recovered items included 80 blocks of military C4 explosive, nine Claymore antipersonnel mines with firing devices and one roll of military detonating cord.

Experts believe the explosives had been buried in the plastic cylinders in which they were found for about 20 years.

The ATF is asking anyone with information about the theft or burial of the explosives to call their hotline at 1-888-283-8477 or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. You can also send an anonymous text via the ReportIt mobile app.

