College in downtown Tucson under lockdown due to report of shots fired

12 News , KPNX 7:45 AM. MST July 23, 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Community College, downtown campus in Tucson, is under lockdown after local police reported some shots were fired Sunday morning.

The college is closed, no one should be on campus, police said. 

Sargent Kimberly Bay, with Tucson Police, tweeted that multiple officers and SWAT team were investigating.

No further details have been immediately provided.

