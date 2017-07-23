College in downtown Tucson under lockdown due to report of shots fired

Pima Community College logo (Photo: Pima Community College)

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Community College, downtown campus in Tucson, is under lockdown after local police reported some shots were fired Sunday morning.

The college is closed, no one should be on campus, police said.

Sargent Kimberly Bay, with Tucson Police, tweeted that multiple officers and SWAT team were investigating.

PCC downtown campus CLOSED. Multiple ofcs & SWAT on scene investigating a shots fired report. School not open. No one should be on campus. pic.twitter.com/MGrsJnve9u — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) July 23, 2017

No further details have been immediately provided.

© 2017 KPNX-TV