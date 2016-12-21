Cold conditions claim lives in Flagstaff

Taken on Nov. 28, 2016 in Pinetop, Arizona. (Photo: Pattilk1/Special to 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In the Phoenix area, the first day of winter was a little rainy and chilly, but up north in Flagstaff, winter conditions have made things dangerous.

Three people have died due to the cold in the last month and 12 have died this year.

The homeless population is especially vulnerable -- they sleep outside when the degrees are in the single digits.

Flagstaff police and others are working to try to save lives this winter.

