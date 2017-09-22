Judge Dan Slayton denies the defense's motion to disqualify the Coconino County Attorneys Office as the prosecution in the retrial of Steven Jones, Sept. 22, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The Coconino County Attorneys Office will continue as the prosecutor in the Northern Arizona University shooting re-trial.

Nearly two years ago, Steven Jones shot four other NAU students—killing one. Jones claimed self-defense.

Jones’s attorneys filed a motion asking the Coconino County Attorneys Office be disqualified from prosecuting because of the appearance of improper conduct.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge, Dan Slayton, denied that motion Friday in court.

Jones’s retrial was scheduled to start Oct. 10.

Jones was tried for first-degree murder, which ended in a mistrial in May because the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

