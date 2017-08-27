Cochise County Sheriff's Office responds to prison riot in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has established a perimeter around the Arizona Department of Corrections prison in Douglas after it was advised of a riot at the facility.
The Douglas Police Department requested assistance at the prison.
The sheriff's office said some inmates were on the roof of a building and throwing rocks at vehicles approaching the prison.
The Douglas Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol are also on scene to assist.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
