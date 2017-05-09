Cochise County sheriff: Radio station aired PSA promoting child pornography

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a public service announcement running on radio has been removed once authorities realized it was wildly inappropriate.

The PSA airing on The Cave 97.7 (KAVV) advised listeners how to "hide your child pornography from you computer by keeping all content on an external hard driver and hide it where no one can find it," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The release said the PSA was running in late-evening and early-morning hours for more than two years.

The owner of the radio station told police, the release said, that possessing child pornography should not be illegal.

The sheriff's office did not say whether it was investigating the station owner for possession of child pornography.

Sheriff Mark Dannels made this statement in the release:

“[T]his is very disturbing to know that a member of our local media, who should be one of the responsible groups of people to provide factual information to our public to keep them safe, is promoting and encouraging criminal behavior. This is a disgusting and unacceptable public service announcement and this type of propaganda encourages evil behavior. Freedom of speech does not include telling people to commit crimes and continuing to pass on this information could lead to judicial action being taken. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is now aware of this activity and will continue to seek legal advice on actions that can be taken for the content that has already been released and to ensure this kind of information in not released again.”

