Closures set along Arizona rivers, lakes to protect nesting bald eagles

A bald eagle soars over the Sonoran Desert in Arizona. Many of the eagles nest near the Verde and Salt rivers, because of the fish and acquatic life they feed on. (Photo: Arizona Game & Fish)

PHOENIX (AP) - Federal and state authorities are again closing some population recreation sites and other areas along certain Arizona creeks, lakes and rivers and even some airspace to avoid disturbing bald eagle nesting areas.

In December, Arizona bald eagles begin rebuilding nests in preparation for laying eggs. The birds nest, forage and roost at the rivers and lakes.

The closures include varying restrictions to multiple sections of the Verde River as well as several stretches of the Salt River and Tonto Creek. Some restrictions will take effect only if eagles nest in those areas.

A Federal Aviation Administration advisory says aircraft should fly at least 2,000 feet (609 meters) above ground level along the Salt and Verde rivers and Lake Pleasant, Alamo Lake and Roosevelt Lake.

