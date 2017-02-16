Citizens clash over Flagstaff minimum wage increase

A paycheck handed across a desk. (Photo: AndreyPopov via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - A Flagstaff City Council vote this week on a voter-approved minimum wage increase intensified a sharp divide in the community.

More than 70 people addressed the city council Tuesday while citizens from both sides of the debate stood packed together awaiting the councilmembers' decision on how to move forward with a possible repeal of the wage increase.

Voters in Flagstaff this past election approved a new minimum wage of $15 an hour. The group Elevate Flagstaff petitioned to amend a local law and keep the city's minimum wage at the state level.

The city council voted to wait for the next general election in November 2018.

