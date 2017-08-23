Chandler parents declare crisis on suicide

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Recap of President Trump's visit to Phoenix
-
President Trump to stay at Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Trump heads to Nevada after stay in Scottsdale resort
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Family robbed at hotel during GCU move-in
-
Transgender teen beaten at park in north Phoenix
-
President Trump's roster for Tuesday's rally
-
25 rescued french bulldogs going up for adoption Saturday
-
Man charged in fatal crash talks about conversation with family
More Stories
-
North Phoenix area slammed with rain, headed through…Aug 23, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
Judge may ask first DREAMer deported under Trump…Aug 23, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Your voice: Should you be allowed to use food stamps…Dec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m.