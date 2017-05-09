Cave Creek mansion surrounded by celebrity history

This Cave Creek manion, called Saguaro Sanctuary, is for sale at $5.2 million. (Photo: HighRes Media)

The wild west is still very much alive in the dusty town of Cave Creek.

Saguaros own the mountains and wildlife thrives.

It's also where many notable celebrities escaped the real world by hiding out in the secluded outskirts.

That celebrity history is all surrounding a beautiful mountaintop mansion.

"Dick Van Dyke's ranch is to the west and there used to be a private airstrip tucked away in the mountains, where Grace Frederick built a home, she was a silent film star," said Preston Westmoreland, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Overlooking these sites, sits the Saguaro Sanctuary.

This epic estate has attracted many celebrities looking to buy.

"We've had a few showings with Steven Seagal, NFL quarterbacks, Hollywood producers and corporate CEOs," said Westmoreland.

When you have a private mountaintop mansion on 54 acres of land, it screams celebrity seclusion.

The price tag for this home? $5.2 million.

For more information on this home and the listing, visit Luxury Desert Hideaways.

PHOTOS: Saguaro Sanctuary, $5.2 million mansion in Cave Creek

