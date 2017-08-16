Casa Grande Border Patrol accepting applications for a Citizen's Academy

A Border Patrol sign. (Photo: 12 News file photo)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The Casa Grande Border Patrol is extending the invitation to the public to be part of their Citizen’s Academy” scheduled to start October 4.

The Citizen’s Academy is a program through which the Border Patrol from Casa Grande give the community an overview of their daily workflow.

The participants will gather once a week for seven weeks, starting October 4.

The focus of the academy is to inform the participants of their operations and duties to enforce the law.

In addition, as part of the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sectors outreach program, the Citizen’s Academy helps them strengthen relationships with the community.

The academy is free of charge. If you are interested, you must meet the below requirements:

• Be at least 18 years of old

• Fill out an application

• Pass a background check

• Not have a criminal record

If you need more information or will like to request an application, contact the Casa Grande Border Patrol Border Community Liaison Office at 520-836-7812.

