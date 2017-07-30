Car traveling on SR 88 crashes into Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Ariz. - Troopers from the Arizona Department of Safety responded to a car that crashed and ended up in Canyon Lake Saturday evening after the driver missed a curve in the road.

According to DPS, the driver was traveling on State Route 88 near milepost 209, a couple of miles prior to the lake's marina, around 11 p.m. when he went down the embankment and crashed into the lake.

The driver was able to exit the car and troopers believe he was the only person in the car, DPS said.

The driver was located by DPS and deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. They searched the area for other passengers of the car.

DPS troopers are currently investigating the driver for impairment.

This is not the first time a car has crashed in the area, including three incidents within two weeks back in March.

