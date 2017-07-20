Candlelight vigil will remember flood victims Saturday in Payson

The Garnica family. (Photo: Tom Price/Special to 12 News)

PAYSON, Ariz. -- There will be a candlelight vigil this Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. for the victims of the flash flood last Saturday north of Payson.

At least nine members of the same family have been confirmed dead in that flood. One body, thought to be 27-year-old Hector Garnica of Cave Creek, was discovered yesterday, but authorities are holding off on positively identifying him until DNA test results come back.

RELATED: More about the victims of the flash flood

The candlelight vigil will be held at Green Valley Park, 1000 W. Country Club Dr. in Payson.

© 2017 KPNX-TV