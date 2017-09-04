California kidnap victim, suspect seen near Grand Canyon, may be en route to Las Vegas

Kidnapping suspect Joseph Hetzel and victim Virginia Paris at the Grand Canyon Inn in Valley Sept. 4, 2017. (Photo: Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office)

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said a California kidnapping suspect and victim checked out of a Grand Canyon hotel Monday morning.

Officials believe they could be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada. The two spent the night at the Grand Canyon Inn in Valle.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office began investigating the potential kidnapping Saturday evening in Solvang, California. Information suggests 55-year-old Virginia Paris was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel.

The pair was seen Sunday morning at a Starbucks in Goodyear where Paris tried to seek help from a customer.

The car they are traveling in is Paris's black 2015 Chrysler 200 with California license 7NGE514.

The car is Paris's black 2015 Chrysler 200 with California license 7NGE514. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Paris is described as a white woman, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hetzel is described as a white man approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hetzel is considered dangerous and may be armed. Arizona Department of Public Safety says not to approach him and instead call 911.

© 2017 KPNX-TV