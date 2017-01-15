The Broadway Musical Hamilton will come to ASU Gammage in 2018. (Photo: ASU Gammage)

Get Broadway ready!

The Broadway Musical Hamilton is making its way to ASU Gammage in Tempe starting Jan. 30, 2018 until Feb. 25, 2018.

The 11-time Tony Award winning musical will anchor the theatre's 2017-2018 season. The rest of the season will be revealed March 27, 2018 at an annual season preview at ASU Gammage.

“It’s such an honor to bring this show to Arizona,” says Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director for ASU Gammage and associate vice president of cultural affairs for ASU in a release. “ASU Gammage continues to be a leader in touring Broadway and with four weeks of Hamilton, 32 performances, and the first engagement of Hamilton on a college campus here at ASU, we are truly excited for something special.”

Hamilton is a story about America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant who is from the West Indies and eventually became George Washington's right-hand during the Revolutionary War.

Hamilton became the first Treasury Secretary.

The musical is a mix of jazz, blues, rap, R&B, hip-hop and of course, Broadway.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.

