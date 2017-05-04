Boy, 8, with autism missing in Show Low

Anthony Myron. (Photo: Show Low PD)

SHOW LOW, Ariz. - Police in Show Low are searching for a young boy with autism who has been missing since Thursday morning.

According to police, Anthony Myron, 8, went missing from his home just after 10 a.m. near the area of 381 N 5th Dr. He was seen around the same time on surveillance cameras at a local Kmart store.

He's said to be wearing a blue T-shirt, blue and white plaid shorts, and flip-flops.

Police say he may not answer to his first name but may respond to "Squish," his nickname, instead.

Anyone with information on Anthony's whereabouts is urged to contact Show Low police immediately.

