Border wall may face Arizona hurdle from Tohono O'odham

What President Trump's executive orders mean for Arizona residents and Tohono O'odham tribal land.

Charly Edsitty, KPNX 7:17 PM. MST January 25, 2017

SELLS, Ariz. - President Donald Trump's executive action ordering the construction of a border wall may face challenges in Arizona if the Tohono O'odham Nation decides they don't want the wall.

The tribe comprises 2.7 million acres of southern Arizona, including 75 miles along the border. The tribe's land also extends into Mexico.

"These are Native lands and the president doesn’t have the unilateral power to take those lands away," said Andrew Gordon, an attorney with the Coppersmith Brockelman law firm.

Gordon worked as counsel for the Department of Homeland Security under the Obama Administration and was focused on the southwest border. 

He explains the actual border belongs to the U.S government, but everything up to that point is sovereign tribal land. 

"That dispute is either going to get resolved in the courts or in congress," Gordon said. 

Back in November, Tohono O'odham Vice Chairman Verlon Jose told Phoenix radio station KJZZ that Trump's wall would be built "over my dead body."

