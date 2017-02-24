Border Patrol seizes more than 500 pounds of marijuana from smugglers

Border Patrol seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana from smugglers near Ajo Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: Border Patrol)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Border Patrol agents seized more than $260,000 worth of marijuana Thursday afternoon near Ajo.

The agents found the two drug smugglers, who Border Patrol said had illegally crossed into the United States, south of Gila Bend on the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range.

They found eight bundles of marijuana adding up to more than 500 pounds.

The suspects, who were not identified, face smuggling and immigration violation charges, a release from Border Patrol said.

