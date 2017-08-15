Border patrol agents find more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in SUV

Agents find marijuana worth more than $500,000 in a SUV. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Following a pursuit east of Douglas Sunday, Tucson border patrol agents seized a SUV carrying over 1,000 pounds of marijuana.

Officials said the bundles are worth more than $500,000.

According to officials, the suspicious Chevy Tahoe was initially spotted by agents patrolling a desolate area. One agent attempted to pull alongside the vehicle, but the driver fled toward Mexico.

The vehicle was found, but the driver and passenger “absconded into Mexico on foot,” officials said.

