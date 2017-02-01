(Photo: National Park Service)

To help fulfill America’s vacation resolutions this year, the Arizona Office of Tourism is encouraging Arizona residents to plan their vacations in advance—and add a few Arizona destinations to their lists—as part of the first-ever National Plan for Vacation Day.

National Plan for Vacation Day, launched by Project: Time Off, is a call to action for Americans to take back their calendars and plan their time off. According to research by the U.S. Travel Association, 37 percent of Arizona workers leave vacation time unused. More than half (55 percent) of Americans do not use of all the time off they earn, leading to 658 million unused vacation days a year. Beyond the personal and professional benefits of taking time off, America’s unused vacation represents a missed economic opportunity. If Americans took advantage of those 658 million unused vacation days, it would be a $1.5 billion boost for the Arizona travel economy.

“Tourism is Arizona’s largest export industry, and it positively impacts every county in Arizona,” said Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “So every unused vacation day is a missed economic opportunity for our state.”

The benefits of vacation go beyond the individual, extending to the organizations that employ them. Project: Time Off research also found that 89 percent of managers agree that, by using time off, employees can de-stress, improve their health and wellbeing, and cut down on sick days and burnout. The majority (84 percent) of managers also agree that employees return to work after vacation with greater focus and creativity. “Unused time off is not only a missed opportunity for an individual’s health, well-being, and success, but also for businesses who want the best version of their employees,” said Gary Oster, Managing Director of Project: Time Off. “National Plan for Vacation Day ensures our hard-earned time off is put to good use for the benefit of all.”

