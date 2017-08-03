Body of missing Texas woman found at bottom of Grand Canyon

The National Park Service is conducting a missing person's search in the Grand Canyon for a 38-year-old woman from Texas who was hiking with two children. (Photot: National Parks Service)

Grand Canyon National Park officials confirmed Thursday that search and rescue crews found a body at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, believed to be Sarah Beadle.

Beadle who is from Fort Worth, Texas was reported missing Tuesday after she failed to arrive for her reservation at the Bright Angel Campground.

According to NPS, Beadle was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail. Her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail. Two children, ages 10 and 11, who were with her are safe.

According to officials, crews located the body almost a mile from Phantom Ranch near the Black Bridge.



No additional information was available and the investigation is ongoing.

