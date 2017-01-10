'Black ice' collisions reported on I-17, I-40 in northern Arizona

(PHOTO: ADOT)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities report several collisions involving "black ice" on Interstate 40 between Williams and Flagstaff.

Spokesman Kameron Lee of the state Department of Public Safety says none of the collisions Tuesday morning appear to involve life-threatening injuries.

Lee says DPS is asking drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says slick roads and ice have been reported on both I-40 and Interstate 17 near Flagstaff.

Drivers are being asked to use caution if traveling on those highways, especially when driving over bridges.

A hazardous weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service for northern Arizona says fair weather is forecast for the region Tuesday but that scattered light showers should return to northwest Arizona on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.