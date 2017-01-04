Become a citizen scientist during your next visit to Kaibab National Forest

In becoming a citizen scientist, forest visitors can help biologists.
The app, iNaturalist, allows visitors to upload pictures, audio and their locations. It’s a way to crowdsource data -- helping experts monitor plants and animals.
Kaibab National Forest Service is part of the project.
The app allows visitors to share their findings online and contribute to a database where scientists and experts can monitor rare species and make recommendations to protect the environment based on collective data.
A few rules apply:
• Observations uploaded must be made between Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2017
• A valid observation must include either a photo or audio.
• Observation must be made within the boundary limits of Kaibab National Forest
The citizen science project at Kaibab National Forest runs throughout 2017.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs