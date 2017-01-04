Become a citizen scientist during your next visit to Kaibab National Forest

Capturing nature by way of smartphone. (Photo: Thinkstock)

In becoming a citizen scientist, forest visitors can help biologists.

The app, iNaturalist, allows visitors to upload pictures, audio and their locations. It’s a way to crowdsource data -- helping experts monitor plants and animals.

Kaibab National Forest Service is part of the project.

The app allows visitors to share their findings online and contribute to a database where scientists and experts can monitor rare species and make recommendations to protect the environment based on collective data.

A few rules apply:

• Observations uploaded must be made between Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2017

• A valid observation must include either a photo or audio.

• Observation must be made within the boundary limits of Kaibab National Forest

The citizen science project at Kaibab National Forest runs throughout 2017.

