AZ driver's exam to cover how to act when pulled over

PHOENIX - Soon you will need to study up on the way you interact with police during a traffic stop.

Starting this spring, the written portion of the Arizona driver’s exam will include questions on how to act while being pulled over.

"I went out and asked 20 different people, what to do when you're stopped by police? And got 20 different answers,” said Arizona Rep. Reginald Bolding.

That’s when he knew something needed to be done about fixing a problem that’s been all over the news recently.

Shootings have involved police during traffic stops, much like the incident in Minnesota last June which claimed the life of Philando Castile. Bolding believes the idea of requiring drivers to know how to act works both ways.

“We're allowing citizens to know what type of recourse they can take if they are being mistreated by an officer, and that's essential and crucial to the driver's test," he said.

The issue some people see is the idea of a slippery slope when it comes to forcing citizens to act a certain way towards police.

The questions new drivers will see on the exam are just suggestions, not laws. An officer can suggest you keep your hands on the steering wheel as they approach the vehicle, but you cannot be charged with a crime for failing to do so.

Could these types of suggestions eventually be written into law?

“I don’t see it as being a slippery slope,” Bolding said. “This is all about education and we do live in a country where we have freedom of speech, but we do need to focus on safety and a set of recommendations. The most unfortunate thing that can ever happen is someone leaving in a body bag.”

