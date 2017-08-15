KPNX
Authorities seize pot edibles packaged like kid's cereal in northern Arizona

Police arrested Julian Camacho-Soto for allegedly carrying marijuana similar to cereal treats in Northern Arizona.

12 News , KPNX 1:46 PM. MST August 15, 2017

A traffic stop in northern Arizona led to the arrest of 27-year-old Julian Camacho-Soto for suspicion of possessing illegal marijuana, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff's news release.

Comacho-Soto along with 22-year-old Demitrio Uriostegui and 25-year-old Gerado Lopez were in the vehicle traveling on I-40 in Ash Fork on August 9 when a Yavapai County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy pulled them over.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s say the three men had a cooler containing illegal edible marijuana products, hash, and other products that were similar looking to kid cereal products.

