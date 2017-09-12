Authorities capture wanted felon in Wickenburg

Multiple policy agencies are searching for a wanted felon after he attempted to steal a car from a gas station in Wickenburg , Wickenburg Police Department said. (Photo: Wickenburg Police Department)

WICKENBURG, Ariz. - Multiple policy agencies searched for a wanted felon Monday after he attempted to steal a car from a gas station in Wickenburg, the Wickenburg Police Department said.

The suspect, 25-year-old Mark Facio, ran off into the Hassayampa River, according to Wickenburg police.

Police described him as 5'9" tall and 170 pounds. He has tattoos on his face and body and was last seen wearing jeans and a red tank top. Facio is a wanted felon out of New Mexico.

Authorities believe he was armed and dangerous while they pursued him.

