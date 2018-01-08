Attorney: Man killed in shooting with Forest Service officer was not armed

SEDONA, Ariz. - The FBI is still investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a Kansas man near Sedona Friday night.

According to the FBI, a Forest Service officer stopped to help 51-year-old Tyler Miller in a traffic accident on Arizona State Route 89A, just north of Sedona. Miller and the Forest Service officer ended up in an altercation that resulted in the officer being injured and Miller killed.

Investigators have not said what led to the altercation

According to a release from attorney Matt Bretz, Miller lost control of his pickup truck while traveling to a spiritual retreat.

Bretz said the vehicle hit a large rock and Miller was shot after he got out of the vehicle. The lawyer indicated that the FBI had said Miller was not armed.

Information later released confirmed the officer was injured and treated on the scene by EMS personnel. Miller was shot and transferred to a medical center, where he was later declared dead.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident occurred and referred all other queries to the FBI in Phoenix, which did not immediately respond to requests for information.

